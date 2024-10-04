LG Move To Load Up Third Party Gaming Monitors With Intrusive WebOS Software So They Can Sell More Personal Data

LG Electronics who are using their WebOS operating system to strip data on the private lives and the viewing habits of LG OLED TV owners, and then selling it to third parties, has now moved to capture data on gamers with the Company now giving away their intrusive WebOS software for free to gaming monitor manufacturers such as Acer.Basically LG wants to turn gaming monitors from multiple brands into revenue streams for LG, with tens of thousands of gamers set to be monitored by LG’s WebOS software with the South Korean Company able to track what web sites are visited including porn and gaming sites with the data sold to advertisers who then bombard the monitor owner with advertising.

Recently LG tweaked their WebOS software so that they could capture more data, now with their expansion into gaming monitors, LG has upgraded the software to support monitors up to 180Hz with VRR.

The customized webOS Hub offered to third parties also includes Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer with quick access to game-related functions.

The spin goes a bit like this.Acer Monitor LG WebOS 2 LG Move To Load Up Third Party Gaming Monitors With Intrusive WebOS Software So They Can Sell More Personal Data

“By integrating webOS into gaming monitors, users will have easy access to game streaming – or cloud gaming – through apps such as Nvidia’s GeForce Now, the company claims.”

In addition, webOS will deliver video streaming apps including the Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video.

The only problem is that every time a gamer with a monitor that has WebOS built in LG will be capturing data on the users’ online movements in sand out of web sites and streaming apps.

Last year LG Electronics delivered over $1.3 billion in revenue selling LG captured data and services to other parties.

In an effort to capture more data from LG TV’s already in the market LG has moved to upgrading webOS in its current TV models a move that allows the Company to capture more data and sell it to third parties such as political parties who are desperate to know how LG customers will vote.webostv LG Move To Load Up Third Party Gaming Monitors With Intrusive WebOS Software So They Can Sell More Personal Data

LG has confirmed that it has already signed up multiple monitor partners.

The first third-party gaming monitor with webOS is expected to be Acer’s upcoming 27-inch Nitro GS272U.

– “The latest webOS Hub features are expected to be made available first on Acer’s upcoming Nitro GS272U M QHD 180Hz gaming monitor, with more partners to adopt the platform in the near future,” said an LG spokesperson.

Acer’s monitor with WebOS will launch in the first quarter of 2025.

REVIEW: New Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Takes On The Apple Watch

