LG Now Getting Into Cringe Reality TV As They Look To Find An Audience

Not content from making tens of millions flogging data on their customers to third parties, LG Electronics is now getting into the ‘cringe reality’ TV business with a TV show that spruiks the products they are using to capture data including their own OLED TVs washing machines and refrigerators with a six part TV series set to air in Australia shortly, and if that is not enough they now want to compete with Binge, Netflix and Paramount.

The South Korean Company who are also writing and publishing a book about themselves, is set to launch what they are calling an “episodic original series”, called Estate of Survival that will air on Prime Video which you have to pay a subscription for.

The show will consist of six episodes with contestants competing against each other in what LG is describing as a variety of challenging missions.

And you guessed it in Estate of Survival, contestants compete to acquire LG household goods, including LG ThinQ-enabled appliances which is a technology that LG is using to collect data.

The new series will introduce viewers to a wide range of LG home appliances, including the InstaView refrigerator with Craft Ice which is (slow -melting, round ice).

And of course, you need their TrueSteam and Dynamic Heat Dry, the CordZero stick vacuum and their “PuriCare™ air purifier to add to the excitement.%name LG Now Getting Into Cringe Reality TV As They Look To Find An Audience

And if that is not riveting enough you can watch contestants wash and dry a load of laundry in under two hours with the LG Wash Combo™.

According to LG Australians the first episodes of this riveting show shortly with the first two episodes of Estate of Survival already in the can, or should we say washing machine.

For those you have one of their data capture TVs owners will be able to enjoy the series for free on-demand via LG Channels.

Not content with making their own drama shows to spruik their products LG is set to take on streaming networks with their own LG 1 Network.

LG 1 will be available later this year in several Countries with the South Korean Company set to take on the likes of Binge, Netflix and Paramountwebostv LG Now Getting Into Cringe Reality TV As They Look To Find An Audience

with content from Lionsgate, Filmrise, NBCUniversal and Fremantle and of course there will be LG content thrown in.

The Company claims that since LG 1 was launched in the Europe it’s “climbed in the rankings to claim one of the top spots in viewing hours”.

LG claims that they are leading the way in entertainment with titles such as the exclusive first-window premieres of Paul T. Goldman and Wong & Winchester as well as hit shows Nashville, Boss, Graves, The Royals, Houdini, The Girlfriend Experience, Sliders, Quantum Leap, Twelve Monkeys, New York Undercover, Mutant X, Relic Hunter, Andromeda and Anna Pihl.

LG Channels Showcase also boasts original content such as The Rivalries, The Taste of Tennessee and the recently announced Estate of Survival, the company’s first reality series that is all about their own products.

