LG Releases Brand New ‘Gram Style’ Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight

LG Electronics Australia have announced the highly anticipated LG ‘Gram Style’ laptop has become available locally, created for those on-the-go.

It features a super sleek white body, and is available in two new 14 inch models.

Featuring a compact, lightweight design, offering functionality in a sleek finish that has the ability to change colour when viewed at different angles. Both models come with multitasking capabilities, which includes Intel’s Evo 13th Gen processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Australia, Brad Reed said, “The LG gram Style, is a testament to deliver products that are personalised to each LG customer.  The latest addition to the LG gram range, LG is delivering personal technology devices that want to express themselves through personalistion, without compromising on the tech features they need.”

“The LG gram Style will support LG customers through their needs for work and play, equipped with smart technology to support the multitasking needs of busy, on-the-go Australians.”

This will be the first LG gram laptop to feature a 14 inch OLED screen, and is equipped with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering exceptional image resolution.

Bringing in Windows 11, both models have been powered through a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 6000MHz of lightning-quick memory, and a 72W battery able to travel day to night without the need for a charger.

Both models also come equipped with two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2, HDMI, headphone, and Micro-SD Card slot options, and a seamless touchpad that stays hidden when not in use, and can illuminate an LED backlight with the slightest touch.

Both have 120Hz Anti-Glare capabilities, which reduce on-screen distractions from the environment around, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Both are now available from LG and select retailers.

Specifications:

