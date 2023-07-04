LG Smart Cam Desogned To Enhance Life & Work with Cutting-Edge Features

In an effort to provide a seamless consumer experience, the new Smart Cam (model VC23GA) was recently unveiled by LG Electronics (LG) and was designed to subtly blend with the TV so it appears as one device.

The new Full HD (FHD) video camera aims to allow flexibility and for consumers to easily pair and manage work calls with integrated dual microphones and multi-view function for video calling and conferencing for clear communication. Additionally, the camera was designed to improve their home fitness experience with a home fitness app.

The Smart Cam was produced to effortlessly integrate with LG’s webOS-powered smart TVs running on webOS 23 and webOS 22 and offer a superior user experience when interfacing with premium apps and services.

Some of the unique cutting-edge tech benefits of the Smart Cam include:

Easy set-up and meet over PCs, laptops, and smartphones with RemoteMeeting, a new web-based video conferencing service.

Smart Cam has built-in mics so no additional peripherals are needed.

With a high FHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080), the Smart Cam picture is meant to be sharp when displayed on LG’s large-screen TVs.

To protect privacy, LG Smart Cam has a cover that essentially shuts down the camera lens when not in use.

In addition, LG is positioning the Smart Cam as a tool for avid fitness lovers with Exercite, an app that employs sophisticated AI motion- and exercise-recognition algorithms. By pairing LG Smart Cam with an LG TV, consumers will be given fitness insights on how to advance their performance and will be given real-time feedback on exercise techniques.

The Smart Cam also features FlexIt which is a platform that allows consumers to partake in one-on-one live sessions with top fitness experts while taking full benefit of the Smart Cam-LG TV integration and custom-made plans to support individuals maintaining their healthiest lifestyle.

Additionally, the cam has new entertainment features such as a selfie app with an extensive collection of filters, photo editing, and editing capabilities, Fun Mirror. There is also the dance app, 1M HomeDance, in association with South Korea’s well-known 1 MILLION Dance Studio, which offers lessons on how to dance like K-Pop royalty. The app showcases step-by-step instructions with choreography and dance clips to level up dancers’ abilities.

When paired with an LG TV, the Smart Cam has unique offerings made to enhance the consumer’s everyday lives.

For now, the LG VC23GA Smart Cam is available in the United States but will be continuing to reach Australia and other major markets internationally soon.