LG has announced that it will be rolling out its 4K Ultra HD OLED TV in a new size – 48-inches – aimed at consumers that are looking for a mid-sized TV, a second TV or those looking for a quality display for serious gaming. Currently, LG is only offering this model in 55, 65, 77 and 88 inches.

“LG is again pushing the innovation envelope by bringing the ultimate picture to a TV screen size that is much more approachable,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Now, even more consumers will be able to experience the superior performance of LG OLED TVs, considered to be the most advanced gaming TV on the market today.”

LG is targeting the 48CX at gamers because of the wide range of gaming features that the TV offers. It is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, meaning that graphics are optimally rendered, boosting players’ sense of immersion. The TV’s refresh rate is also adapted to the frame rate of the connected hardware.

In addition, the OLED technology provides individual pixel control for exceptional picture quality and low input lag, minimising flicker or stuttering common to other displays.

In terms of sound, the LG OLED 48CX supports Dolby Atmos and AI Acoustic Tuning, which adjusts sound according to the acoustic environment for best possible sound. It is also BT Surround ready, allowing two LG Bluetooth speakers to be connected to the TV, which would facilitate virtual 4.0 surround sound for a more immersive gaming experience.

LG has said the 48-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX will be rolled out in key European and Asian markets in June. Exact pricing and availability in Australia is yet to be confirmed.