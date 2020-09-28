LG and Hyundai have unveiled a concept for the electric car interior of the future, including a giant OLED display, a capsule coffee machine, and a minifridge.

The IONIQ Concept Cabin is designed to showcase the possibilities offered by roomier electric vehicle interiors, which LG and Hyundai believe will be enabled by doing away with bulky internal combustion engines and mechanical parts.

The cabin features a huge ceiling-mounted OLED display, with split-screen functionality and headrest-mounted speakers to allow each rear passenger to enjoy their own separate content. Additionally, the interior includes underseat compartments to dry and refresh wet or stale shoes; a capsule coffee machine and minifridge; and a wardrobe manager to keep clothes neat and free of wrinkles.

Once the cabin is empty, a sliding bar removes crumbs and spills, and an overhead UV light disinfects the interior.

The concept combines LG’s consumer electronics expertise with Hyundai’s knowledge of personal electric vehicles, said Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Management Centre.

“LG has been very involved in connected car solutions and at CES 2020 we demonstrated a personalised in-car experience that allows drivers and passengers to take a piece of home on the road with them.

“With IONIQ Concept Cabin, we are taking that experience to the next level by partnering with Hyundai, who brings real mobility expertise to the table,” he said.