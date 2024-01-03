LG To Reveal New Smart Monitors At CES 2024

LG is set to showcase a new line of smart monitors, the ‘LG MyView’ range, at CES 2024. Each monitor has been designed for productivity and comes with the company’s webOS platform. They are similar to the smart monitor range launched by Samsung three years ago.

The LG MyView branding will make its debut this year, and will enable users to stream movies, TV series, and sports, listen to music, and work remotely without the need to connect to a PC.

The upcoming models are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays, while the company’s webOS provides an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience, and various apps. Some models will also be available in different colours, including mild beige, cotton green, essence white, and cotton pink.

The monitors adopt 31.5-inch, 4K IPS panels, and the displays feature a slim form with a three side virtually borderless design for an enhanced viewing experience and saved space.

Two models (the 32SR85U and 32SR83U) come with an adjustable stand with a circular cutout, while another model (the 32SR70U) comes with a low-profile base.

LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, with access to a range of streaming services, programs including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, and are compatible with AirPlay 2 and Miracast.

They also come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, and the 32SR85U monitor can be paired with a detachable Full-HD webcam if chosen.

Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, YS Lee said, “LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalised lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”

These new MyView Smart Monitors will be unveiled at the LG booth at CES 2024, from January 9th to 12th. Pricing and availability is still to come.