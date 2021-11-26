LG TVs Now Feature Foxtel’s Binge

It’s safe to say Foxtel service Binge streams some of the best TV shows and movies ever made, and it’s now available on LG models from 2018 onwards, making it a breeze for subscribers to enjoy the likes of The Sopranos, The Walking Dead and Game Of Thrones at their convenience.

If you have a compatible TV you’ll also be able to catch up on this year’s big hits Vigil and Mare Of Easttown, as well as every season of Australian success Wentworth.

Making this feature more exciting for fans, on the doorstep is And Just Like That, the next chapter of Sex And The City. There’s also the new Gossip Girl, and Binge’s first Australian original, LOVE ME.

“We know people have been asking for it, so I am thrilled we can now offer LG users the very best of drama, lifestyle, reality, docos and movies that are available on Binge,” says Executive Director of Binge Alison Hurbert-Burns.

“Now, with today’s announcement, even more Australians will be able to access the great content we offer.”

Head of Home Entertainment Marketing at LG Electronics Australia Tony Brown explains, “LG TVs are equipped with a range of features that amplify the content viewing experience.

“Joining our suite of existing content streaming apps, the launch of Binge on select LG TV models will give Aussies even more choice when it comes to accessing their favourite movies, TV shows and documentaries.”