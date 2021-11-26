LG TVs Now Feature Foxtel’s Binge

Foxtel by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

It’s safe to say Foxtel service Binge streams some of the best TV shows and movies ever made, and it’s now available on LG models from 2018 onwards, making it a breeze for subscribers to enjoy the likes of The SopranosThe Walking Dead and Game Of Thrones at their convenience.

If you have a compatible TV you’ll also be able to catch up on this year’s big hits Vigil and Mare Of Easttown, as well as every season of Australian success Wentworth.

Making this feature more exciting for fans, on the doorstep is And Just Like That, the next chapter of Sex And The City. There’s also the new Gossip Girl, and Binge’s first Australian original, LOVE ME.

game of thrones 33 1024x576 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge

“We know people have been asking for it, so I am thrilled we can now offer LG users the very best of drama, lifestyle, reality, docos and movies that are available on Binge,” says Executive Director of Binge Alison Hurbert-Burns.

“Now, with today’s announcement, even more Australians will be able to access the great content we offer.”

Head of Home Entertainment Marketing at LG Electronics Australia Tony Brown explains, “LG TVs are equipped with a range of features that amplify the content viewing experience.

“Joining our suite of existing content streaming apps, the launch of Binge on select LG TV models will give Aussies even more choice when it comes to accessing their favourite movies, TV shows and documentaries.”

728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
CUST CRICKET FY22 Sport Cricket Q2 V1 728x90 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
BFCM BANNERADS 728x90 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
Leaderboard 728x90 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
Antiglare 728x90 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
Leaderboard 728x90 1 LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
ARL0495 Black Friday Web Header 728x90px 300dpi V1 scaled LG TVs Now Feature Foxtels Binge
Previous Post

Netflix And Spotify Team Up For Soundtrack Hub

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG To Launch Washer-Dryer Combo At IFA 2020
Belkin Apple AirPower Rival Lands In Oz
20th Anniversary LP Record Doctor Cleaner