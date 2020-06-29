LG has unveiled its new TONE true wireless earbuds with Meridian sound, also featuring an industry-first UVnano cleaning case to eradicate bacteria while charging – appealing to health conscious consumers following the coronavirus pandemic.

“On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical,” states Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division.

The LG TONE HBS-FN6’s charging case claims to eliminate 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus from the earbuds’ silicone ear gel and inner mesh – fused with Bose components.

The buds offer a unique new canal-type design, which seeks to deliver enhanced comfort.

It comes after a 2019 study conducted by TÜV SÜD revealed earbuds often harbour more bacteria than kitchen cutting boards, prompting ear infections.

The buds’ compact charging case offers up an hour of listening time from a five minute charge. Fully charged the buds claim to deliver six hours of listening.

The accompanying UV nano case is capable of holding three charges for a total of eighteen hours of listening playback.

Also new is the LG TONE HSB-FN4, which like the HBS-FN6 incorporates Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) for a realistic soundstage experience.

Both TONE models offer customised EQ sound settings developed by Meridian, with four unique preset options.

The earbuds are IPX4 certified and are compatible with Google Assistant or Apple Siri voice commands. Intuitive touch commands are also built into each earbud to skip/pause/play tracks and more.

“We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” states John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio. “

Whether you’re at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

Both LG TONE Free models will start launching in key European and US markets from next month, with availability in other regions to follow.