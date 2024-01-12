LG Unveils High Tech Camping Trailer At CES 2024

LG’s Labs department likes to take technology and products, and transform them into new ideas and notions. Now, they’ve created the LG Bon Voyage concept trailer, which packs many of LG’s CES “greatest hits” retooled and restyled.

The trailer is 2 meters by 3.8 meters, and measure to a height of 2.2 meters. An explanation from LG suggests the user will be able to choose which appliances they want included.

This is an upgraded concept trailer, with a redesign aimed for better use of space, and practicality.

There’s a touchscreen panel on the door that runs webOS, and offers an interface alongside information such as weather, charge capacity, and more.

A spokesperson has said the trailer houses a 10kWh battery.

At CES, the trailer included a capsule coffee machine, the Duobo, and a microwave. The fridge was accessed via the outside, and a pull-out table on the other side of the door included a built in inductive burner.

Inside was a water purifier, and a row of detachable light bars can be set up on the outside.

Additionally, LG’s Styler device was included, a clothes refresher that steams clothing. There’s also a shower and toilet, but neither featured connected technology.

The company were also considering adding solar to power the technology, however there’s a giant charging port on the rear.

The left side of the trailer features a giant OLED screen above a second pull-out surface. And at the rear is a portable karaoke set, with two wireless mics and speaker, as well as cocktail trimmings.

There are plans for the company to continue developing the Bon Voyage, so there’s no news currently on availability or pricing.