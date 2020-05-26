Lost your password?


LG Electronics Australia has unveiled nine new soundbar models, ranging in price from $399 to $1899, that deliver premium sound, easy connectivity and smart functionality, on top of having a stylish, minimalist design.

“It has never been a better time to pair great visuals with superior audio. Our 2020 Sound Bars are the ultimate home entertainment package when paired with one of our premium TVs,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia. The 2020 soundbar range is designed to complement the sound of LG’s latest TVs, including OLED, NanoCell and UHD models.

All of the models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which create a dynamic and immersive audio experience, with audio that sounds like it originates from multiple directions.

In order to create more lifelike sound, LG has partnered with Meridian – a top-end, UK-based high-fidelity company – to build integration with Meridian Audio technology into its latest soundbar models. This technology features on the higher-end SN10YG and SN9YG models.

At the top end of the 2020 soundbar range, LG has added AI room calibration for the first time (on models SL11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG and SN8YG), which adjusts the equaliser to ensure the best possible sound for your particular room.

AV SoundBar SN11RG 1 scaled LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range

LG SN11RG Soundbar

The flagship model in the line-up is the SN11RG (RRP $1899), which enables ‘4K Pass-Through’, that is, the smooth transfer of 4K content from the TV through the soundbar. It has Google Assistant built-in for voice-controlled functionality. It has 770W of power output and 7.1.4 channels.

The SN11RG also comes with two rear wireless up-firing speakers that produce multi-dimensional sound. This model won a 2020 CES Innovation Award for its sound quality and usability, as well as a Red Dot Design award.

The SN10YG (RRP $1599) and the SN9YG (RRP $1399) also feature AI calibration, 4K Pass-Through, enhanced audio return, and Google Assistant. However, they have 570W and 520W, respectively, of power output and 5.1.2 channel support.

AV SoundBar SN9YG 6 scaled LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range

LG SN9YG Soundbar

 Full pricing list:

Model Code Key Features RRP^ In-store date
SN11RG Wireless rear up-firing speakers

Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

Google Assistant Built-in

770W & 7.1.4 Channels

 $1899 May
SN10YG Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

Google Assistant Built-in

AI Room Calibration

570W & 5.1.2 Channels

 $1599 June
SN9YG Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

Google Assistant Built-in

AI Room Calibration

520W & 5.1.2 Channels

 $1399 May
SN8YG Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

Google Assistant Built-in

AI Room Calibration

440W & 3.1.2 Channels

 $1049 May
SN7Y Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

High Resolution Audio

4K Pass Through

380W & 3.1.2 Channels

 $899 May
SN7CY Meridian Audio

Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X

High Resolution Audio

4K Pass Through

160W & 3.0.2 Channels

 $749 June
SN6Y DTS Virtual:X™

High Resolution Audio

AI Sound Pro

Rear Speaker Compatible

420W & 3.1 Channels

 $649 May
SN5Y DTS Virtual:X™

High Resolution Audio

AI Sound Pro

Rear Speaker Compatible

400W & 2.1 Channels

 $549 Now
SN4 DTS Virtual:X™

AI Sound Pro

HDMI In/Out, Optical &USB

300W & 2.1 Channels

 $399 Now

SN10YG Lifestyle Image 1 scaled LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range

