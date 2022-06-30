LG’s ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

LG Electronics Australia has released its new range of ezDispense washing machines, which will make sure you use the correct amount of detergent every time.

The LG front load washing machines introduces preset auto-dosing technology, which works by detecting the weight of each load and automatically releasing a preset detergent dose.

There are different reservoirs for liquid detergent and softener in the drawer, with enough room to do 35 regular loads with each fill.

“Our latest auto-dosing washing machines gives the age-old chore of doing the laundry a level up,” explains Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

lg laundry LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You

“This is a smart example of technology that not only delivers great results, but also frees Australians from the technical side of things.

“Personally, I love the idea of being able to fill the dispenser once, then keep my laundry bench tops free of clutter from detergent bottles.

“I think many Aussies find appeal in the idea of set and forget when it comes to doing our everyday chores.”

The LG ezDispense washing machine range is available now, starting from RRP $999.

SPORT TW Banner Conversion EN 728x90 1x LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
Litheaudio 0222 728x90 1 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
G415 SmartHouse 728x90 v2 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
2 1 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
%name LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
Suunto 728X90 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
LB 728x90px LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
728x90 Tour LGs ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You
Previous Post

Samsung's New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies

Exclusive: Experience One Not Registered With ASIC, Cut Winnings Appliances Deal Anyway

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BenQ Launches Versatile Curved Monitor
iPhone X & Galaxy S9 Competition Intensifies, This Time Over Cameras
REVIEW: Samsung Book S, Despite Being Only 0.96Kilo Its No lightweight