LG’s New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio

LG has improved upon its Tone Free true wireless earbud range with a host of new design and sonic upgrades across the board.

The flagship T90s have a new internal structure featuring larger drivers, which provides a more satisfying low-end sound. The buds also use Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing to present a fuller sound stage with a clear central point giving a more 3D sound.

The use of graphene helps reduce vibration, while Dolby Head Tracking support keeps the music swirling around you, despite where you move.

The T90s boast 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, Snapdragon Sound, and Active Noise Cancellation, plus a nine-hour battery rate, with another 20 hours in the case.

LG have also added two sets of Tone Free Fit earbuds, the TF7 and TF8, which are designed for exercise, with a rugged yet lightweight design that will be comfortable while running, biking, or training at the gym.

The SwivelGrip technology will keep the earbud secure even during the most rigorous sessions, while the ANC and Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing will keep the audio crisp and central.

Both pairs are IP67 ratings, meaning the TF7 and TF8 are resistant to rain, splashes, sweat and dust.

Both boast 10 hours of battery life, with another 20 in the case.

The 2022 Tone Free range will be available towards the end of this month.