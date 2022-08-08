LG’s New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

LG has improved upon its Tone Free true wireless earbud range with a host of new design and sonic upgrades across the board.

The flagship T90s have a new internal structure featuring larger drivers, which provides a more satisfying low-end sound. The buds also use Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing to present a fuller sound stage with a clear central point giving a more 3D sound.

TONE Free T90 product 04 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio

The use of graphene helps reduce vibration, while Dolby Head Tracking support keeps the music swirling around you, despite where you move.

The T90s boast 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, Snapdragon Sound, and Active Noise Cancellation, plus a nine-hour battery rate, with another 20 hours in the case.

TONE Free Fit TF7 10 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio

LG have also added two sets of Tone Free Fit earbuds, the TF7 and TF8, which are designed for exercise, with a rugged yet lightweight design that will be comfortable while running, biking, or training at the gym.

The SwivelGrip technology will keep the earbud secure even during the most rigorous sessions, while the ANC and Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing will keep the audio crisp and central.

Both pairs are IP67 ratings, meaning the TF7 and TF8 are resistant to rain, splashes, sweat and dust.

Both boast 10 hours of battery life, with another 20 in the case.

The 2022 Tone Free range will be available towards the end of this month.

2 1 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
3 728x90 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
728x90 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
Paradigm July 728x90 1 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
Suunto 728X90 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
728x90 5 LGs New Earbuds Use Head Tracking For Spatial Audio
Previous Post

Logitech Partners With Tencent For Cloud Gaming Device

Samsung Brings OLED TV Range To Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ALDI Goes Big On Kitchen Appliances & Fitness
Motorola Razr Smartphone Set To Be Relaunched
Victa Launches Its First Robot Mower