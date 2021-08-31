LG’s New Mini Wine Fridge Heavily Discounted

LG Electronics Australia has announced the LG 8-Bottle Mini Wine Fridge will be available in Australia just in time for the changing of the season.

Better still, the company is offering a massive discount to customers that order the fridge direct before September 30 – a price of $349, inclusive of free shipping.

The fridge retails elsewhere for RRP $659.

DimensionScreen Shot 2021 08 31 at 10.36.04 am LGs New Mini Wine Fridge Heavily Discounted-wise the fridge is a tight 282mm W x 497mm H x 534mm D, and includes adjustable temperature settings, double-glazed glass, and a LED Electronic Temperature Display Window allowing you to monitor the temperature without opening the fridge.

“Australian consumers are getting creative with their spaces, investing in luxury living and entertaining guests and family at home,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“LG research found that 90 per cent of Australian consumers do not have a high expertise when it comes to how to properly store wine.

“Our smaller Wine Fridge model makes it easy for any wine enthusiast to preserve and store their wines. This product is designed to protect wine from environmental changes and fluctuations in humidity for the longer term, which is something regular refrigerators cannot deliver on.”

