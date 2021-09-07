LG’s New Omnidirectional Speaker Looks Like A Lantern

by Jake Nelson
LG has revealed a new 360-degree speaker that it says will be perfect for small social gatherings post-lockdown.

The Xboom 360 is built to deliver omnidirectional sound with 120W output, and includes a 5.25-inch glass fibre woofer and one-inch titanium horn tweeter.

According to LG, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life between charges, and its built-in metal handle makes it easy to carry.

XBOOMGo 360 06 LGs New Omnidirectional Speaker Looks Like A Lantern

“LG’s newest wireless speaker is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today’s consumers demand.

“LG Xboom 360 can create the right atmosphere for any occasion thanks to 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as a range of customizable lighting options and sound effects when used with the companion app,” the manufacturer said.

LG will release the Xboom 360 in key markets starting this month, with four colour options available; Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

