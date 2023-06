LG Electronics have announced its new portable touch-screen OLED StandbyMe Go TVs were completely sold out in 10 minutes after they rolled out a preorder program. 200 units were ordered during a livestream.

This new TV is a new addition to the original lineup of the same name, and is known for allowing users to view media outside during activities like picnics, camping and travelling.

It will be available from July and will retail for approximately, $1,999 AUD.