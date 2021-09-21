LG’s QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz

News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

LG teased its range of QNED MiniLED TVs earlier this year, unveiling one of the most impressive lineup of new TVs we’ve seen in quite a while

LG Electronics Australia has today announced that its QNED MiniLED TV lineup, with one 4K and two 8K series, are now available in Australia.

The TV range combines thousands of Mini LED panels with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for the most realistic image quality available: much better blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.

There are between 960 to 2,400 individual dimming zones for pristine backlighting, and ultra-high contrast. In addition, the TVs sport α9 (Alpha) Gen4 and α7 (Alpha) Gen4 AI processors, which upscale the resolution for even richer pictures.

“LG QNED MiniLED TVs will enrich the everyday lives of our customers, whether they enjoy movies, sports or gaming,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia.

QNED Lifestyle 2021 1 QNED99 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz

“Combining the best of both Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies with the advantages of MiniLED backlights, our QNED MiniLED TVs are a new addition to our innovative home entertainment range and offer Australians a new and improved LED/LCD TV range in big screen sizes.

“As we spend more time at home, it is clear that Australians are continuing to invest in upgrading the home entertainment experience for their houses and we’re proud to offer them a new premium viewing option.”

The Sports Alert feature gives notifications about key sporting moments before, during and after games, covering the Rugby Union, Premier League, NBA and NFL, which a huge array of apps are baked into the televisions: Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sport and more.

Check out the range and price, below.

Screen Shot 2021 09 21 at 1.02.12 pm LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz

 

Sony 290ES 728x90 1 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
728x90 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
728 x 90 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
728x90 Leaderboard LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
728x90 7 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
Leaderboard 728x90 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
ARL0433 Arlo VDB WF Banner B 728x90 scaled LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
728x90 LGs QNED MiniLED Range Finally Hits Oz
Previous Post

REVIEW: D-Link AC1200 Will Extend Your Wi-Fi And Expand Your Home Office

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify Reveals Most Streamed Music In Oz
in 'Home Entertainment'
LG 2018 TVs Gain Google Assistant & Alexa Support
in 'News'
Microsoft Tipped To Launch First “Always Connected” 5G PC
in 'News'