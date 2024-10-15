Limited Release Tipped For ‘Better Than Ever’ Galaxy Fold

Is Samsung moving to UFG (Ultra Foldable Glass) for its Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition?

That’s the rumour, although there is confusion among tipsters as to whether the phone will be the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition or the Galaxy Fold6 Special Edition.

Either way, it’s expected to be released in the next few weeks, and according to reports the new foldable will have a less visible crease.

Ice Universe, a tipster on X with more than 530,000 followers, predicts the “crease control” will be “better than ever”.

Samsung Mobile Design Story Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 Ultra Modern Ultra Sleek main1 Limited Release Tipped For Better Than Ever Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

The release date is said to be October 25, however it’s worth noting that the phone was previously forecast to be released on September 25.

It’s believed the phone will only be released in South Korea and China.

“The phone, also spotted as Galaxy Fold6 Special Edition, will have a similar design to the regular Fold6 but will be visibly thinner,” says GSM Arena. 

It’s said to be 4.9 mm thick when unfolded and 10.6 mm in its folded state. 

The main camera is expected to be 200MP, and the device is tipped to have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding screen.

The question some are asking: If this phone really is a step up on the Galaxy Z Fold6, why limit its release to just two countries?

According to reports pre-order will be open from October 18 to 24.

Government To Ban Debit Card Surcharges

Fujifilm's New X-M5 Ideal For DIY Content Creators

