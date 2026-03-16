Linsar’s 85-inch 4K TV Targets Budget Home Cinema Crowd

In the world of big-screen TVs, size usually comes with a hefty price tag. But the Linsar 85-inch UHD Tizen Smart TV is attempting to flip the script, bringing genuine cinema scale into Australian living rooms for under $1,000.

Currently retailing for around $988 at The Good Guys, the 2025 Linsar model sits firmly in the budget category while still delivering the kind of screen real estate normally associated with much pricier brands.

The headline feature is obvious: an 85-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160. At this size, it’s designed for larger spaces, with a recommended viewing distance of around three metres.

Linsar uses an Oxide TFT-LCD display with Direct LED backlighting, offering decent brightness (around 330 nits) and a contrast ratio rated at roughly 5000:1. While it won’t rival premium Mini-LED or OLED panels, it should still deliver solid everyday performance for streaming, TV and casual gaming.

Motion handling sits at 60Hz, which is standard for TVs in this price bracket. That means it’s not designed as a high-end gaming display, but it’s more than capable of handling films, sport and general streaming content.

One standout inclusion is Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform, a polished operating system rarely seen on budget televisions. It gives users quick access to popular streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, along with voice assistant functionality for easier navigation.

A quad-core ARM processor powers the interface, and while performance won’t match flagship TVs, the platform is known for being intuitive and relatively lightweight.

Audio is handled through Dolby Audio, adding a touch of cinematic depth, though like most ultra-thin TVs, serious movie fans will likely want to pair it with a soundbar.

The TV also supports HDR playback, helping improve contrast and colour depth when watching compatible content.

The Linsar 85-inch UHD Tizen Smart TV isn’t trying to compete with premium displays from Sony or LG. Instead, it focuses on delivering maximum screen size for minimal spend.