Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Google has announced that lock screen widgets will be making a return to Android smartphones later this year, marking a significant update with the release of Android 16.

The move which follows the introduction of lock screen widgets on the Pixel Tablet last year, aims to bring enhanced personalisation and quick access functionality to more devices.

The announcement, made via the Android Developers Blog, confirms that lock screen widgets will be integrated into the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) with the first quarterly update of Android 16, expected in late winter (Australia’s summer).

While the feature will be available to all manufacturers, it will be up to individual brands like Samsung, Oppo, and Nothing to decide whether to implement them.

The addition of lock screen widgets will allow users to personalise their device’s lock screen with interactive tools such as weather updates, stock market data, timers, and smart home controls.

android widgets Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025

Google said that while all widgets will support the lock screen by default, app developers will have the option to disable support if they prefer. Additionally, for security reasons, actions that launch an app from a widget will require user authentication via fingerprint, PIN, or facial recognition.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman has already managed to activate the feature on a beta version of Android 16. Unlike the Pixel Tablet, which allows users to access lock screen widgets by swiping right from the home screen, the implementation for phones currently works through Android’s screensaver mode when the device is charging or docked. However, Google has clarified that OEMs will have the flexibility to customise the mechanism for triggering lock screen widgets, meaning we may see different approaches depending on the manufacturer.

Additionally, because smartphone screens are smaller than tablets, widgets will be displayed in a stacked, scrollable vertical list rather than the two-row grid seen on the Pixel Tablet. In the future, Google may introduce more flexible layouts, but this remains uncertain.

GooglePixel91 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025

Lock screen widgets will officially launch with Android 16 QPR1, the first quarterly update of Android 16, which is expected to be released in September 2025. Google refers to this update internally as the 25Q3 release, and it will focus solely on new features rather than new APIs.

While Google’s Pixel phones are expected to be among the first to receive the update, other manufacturers will need to adopt the feature themselves once it becomes available in AOSP. Some brands like Samsung may choose to delay or modify the rollout based on their own software ecosystems.

Hardware manufacturers will also be able to pre-set and automatically display default widgets, ensuring a tailored experience for their devices. But initial customisation options for OEMs will be limited as all lock screen widgets will follow a standard interface across all devices.

For Australian Android users, the feature will likely start rolling out towards the end of 2025, depending on device manufacturers’ adoption rates.

Haier 728x90 1 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
728 x 90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Litheaudio 728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Westan 728x90px Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
denon perl white 728x90 1 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
728x90 we see oled CN Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
hitachi banner 728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Lock Screen Widgets Coming to Android Phones in 2025
Previous Post

Samsung Assures Galaxy S25 Edge Won't Compromise Durability Despite Thin Design

Millions of Warner Bros DVDs Unplayable as Sony Updates PS3 to Keep Blu-ray Alive

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify Grows Premium Subscriber Base To 246 Million, But What Happened To The High Quality Lossless...

CES 2020: Cannabis Product Wins Award, Gets Banned

Refreshed Marantz Receivers On The Way