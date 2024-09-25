Loewe Launches Portable We. Beam Laser Projector

Loewe has launched an all-new We. Beam projector, which is not a 4K projector as it only supports resolutions up to Full HD 1080p, but still offers HDR support and supports screen sizes ranging from 40- to 120-inches.

The model uses ALPD laser technology for up to 500 ANSI lumens brightness. The company claims it is the first device of its kind, offering ALPD laser technology despite its small size.

As a portable projector, it can be powered by either its plug-in-power supply or through USB-C, and even by connecting it to a power bank if you’re not near a mains supply. Adapters for Australia, the UK and the EU are included in the packaging.

The projector also comes with an integrated table stand and tripod mount. Connectivity extends to HDMI CEC/ARC for connection to an external sound system and sources, a USB-A and 3.5mm jack.

The set-up of the projector is made easier due to automatic screen alignment and keystone correction.

Equipped with its own operating system, the We. Beam offers a direct selection of VoD streaming services due to the NetRange App Store and Open Browser.

Streaming support includes apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube through the Loewe OS. You can also cast to the device via Miracast.

The projector has 10W speakers, but with HDMI ARC support and Bluetooth connectivity you could connect it to a speaker of your choice too.

The We. Beam is distributed in Australia by Indi Imports, and is priced at A$1,699 on Loewe’s Australian website.

