Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

Logitech today launched Brio 300 webcam, a compact, plug-and-play webcam.

The model features full-HD 1080p resolution, auto light correction and a noise-reducing mic.

Even in poor light, users can be clearly seen due to its high dynamic contrast, auto light correction while its single digital microphone with noise reduction ensures that they are heard over background noise.

The webcam connects to computers through a USB-C port.

logitech Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution

The webcam features an built-in privacy shutter to block the camera lens when needed.

The unconventional cone shape design adds personality to every workspace. Available in off-white, graphite and rose colours, the webcams pair harmoniously with Logitech mice and keyboards for a stylish setup.

Brio 300 will be available this month on the Logitech website. The suggested retail price is $129.95.

Leaderboard 728x90 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
Whatmough 728x90 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
LARQ 728x90 1 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
Media 728 x 90 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
728 x 90 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
728x90 1 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
728x90TEAL Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution
Previous Post

Logitech Brings New Colours To POP Keyboard & Mouse

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max To Use LG Periscope Lenses

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BINGE Adds DC Superhero Content
LG Giving Away 1,000 TVs With New Phone Launch
Samsung Continues 10-Year Reign As Asia's Top Brand