Logitech Brio Webcam Offers Full HD Resolution

Logitech today launched Brio 300 webcam, a compact, plug-and-play webcam.

The model features full-HD 1080p resolution, auto light correction and a noise-reducing mic.

Even in poor light, users can be clearly seen due to its high dynamic contrast, auto light correction while its single digital microphone with noise reduction ensures that they are heard over background noise.

The webcam connects to computers through a USB-C port.

The webcam features an built-in privacy shutter to block the camera lens when needed.

The unconventional cone shape design adds personality to every workspace. Available in off-white, graphite and rose colours, the webcams pair harmoniously with Logitech mice and keyboards for a stylish setup.

Brio 300 will be available this month on the Logitech website. The suggested retail price is $129.95.