Logitech Confirms Most Webcams Compatible with Switch 2 GameChat Feature

Logitech has become the first major webcam manufacturer to confirm widespread compatibility with Nintendo Switch 2’s new GameChat video chat feature, announcing that all of its webcams work with the console except for the high-end Brio 4K model.

The confirmation comes three weeks after the Switch 2’s launch, which has been described as the fastest-selling game console of all time.

“All of our webcams except Brio 4K work out of the box with Switch 2,” Logitech spokesperson Leila Lewis told The Verge.

The Brio 4K’s incompatibility stems from its Windows Hello security features, which are not supported on Nintendo’s console, according to Lewis.

The company does not appear to be planning a firmware update to address this limitation.

The webcam compatibility announcement resolves what had become a significant mystery for both manufacturers and consumers following the Switch 2’s launch.

Webcam makers were left to reverse-engineer compatibility requirements without guidance from Nintendo, as the company provided no compatibility guidelines to manufacturers before the console’s release.

Many webcam manufacturers initially struggled to determine why their seemingly compatible cameras weren’t functioning with the Switch 2’s GameChat mode, which allows players to video chat with friends and see their faces within games.

Companies like Elgato and Ugreen had to conduct their testing to understand the compatibility requirements, with some manufacturers reportedly competing with consumers to purchase the console for testing purposes.

The lack of clear compatibility information led Reddit users to crowdsource their compatibility lists, which showed Logitech webcams working more frequently than products from other manufacturers.

Some users have reported success getting the Brio 4K to function through firmware downgrades, though this approach carries risks and voids warranties.

Other manufacturers are now working to address compatibility issues through firmware updates.

Elgato and Ugreen have committed to upgrading specific camera models to work with the Switch 2, while Obsbot has confirmed plans for firmware updates without specifying which models will be affected.

Insta360 is still investigating compatibility solutions, and Anker has not committed to any specific timeline for updates.

The webcam compatibility situation highlights the challenges faced by peripheral manufacturers when console makers launch new hardware without providing advanced technical specifications or compatibility guidelines to the accessory ecosystem.