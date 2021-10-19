Logitech Earbuds Make Sound Work Better

Even work calls sound great with the latest Logitech earbuds. Plus, their new series of wireless and wired earbuds for professionals make taking video conferencing calls a breeze.

The new zone wired earbuds and zone true wireless products come with advanced noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities that the company say make either product ideal for anyone looking to split their work life between the home and office environment.

Logitech say the launch was motivated by a desire from consumers to have a better experience when taking video calls.

The new buds look to offer a more discreet, but still stylish, alternative for hybrid workers everywhere.

The Zone True Wireless earbuds are available in Graphite and Rose colour options.

They can connect to laptops, PCs and smartphones, and have some Bluetooth connectivity plus a USB receiver, which means you can switch between devices quickly and easily.