Logitech Enter Gaming Wireless Earbud Market

Logitech have released their first true wireless earbuds for the gaming sphere with the G FITS, which feature their Lightform technology to create a unique ear fit within 60 seconds.

The idea behind this is to enable them to deliver gaming-grade audio to Mac, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, via Lightspeed and Bluetooth.

The first earbuds to feature Lightspeed wireless technology, Logitech insist this gives users a pro-grade connection, high-performance sound, long battery life and strong connection.

They connect to gaming devices via USB-A or USB-C, and roll out with seven possible hours of listening time and another eight courtesy of the charging case.

Regarding in-game communication, each earbud holds in-built beamforming mics so you’ll come in loud and clear to your mates.

Logitech boast the sound from these buds is warm and detailed, and that the bass is deep and heavy-hitting.

There’s also an associated app so you can customise EQ to enhance, say, first-person shooters, driving games, music or podcasts. There’s also bass-boost.

They’re already available in the US at US$229, so that’s a solid guide for when they come out here.

