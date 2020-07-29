The new Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is built to the exacting specifications of the world’s elite e-sports professionals. It features, high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom.

Logitech G has equipped this new headset with 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, delivering over 20 hours of battery life and around 12.8 metres of range.

It also features advanced Blue VO!CE software for voice clarity in-game or on stream. Its PRO-G 50mm driver delivers crisp audio, with next-gen DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness.

The earcup have memory foam padding and the headphones as a whole are light, allowing for comfortable use over many hours. The frame is made of premium steel and aluminium.

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” said Chris Pate, Portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line.

“The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

The Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August of 2020, for A$349.95.