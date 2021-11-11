Logitech Keyboards Tested, Come Up Trumps

Logitech once again prove they’ve got game in the keyboard department with their new POP Keys Wireless Keyboard and the MX Mini Keys.

The POP Keys Wireless is certainly a keyboard for today, with emojis down the right-hand side, which really grab attention.

Helping to stand out even more, our one is bright yellow mixed with black. Plus, pairing it to a MacBook Air and iMac was easy.

It’s nice and sturdy, with the round keys giving it a feel like you’re using an old-school typewriter. So, to any budding novelists, this will have you in the zone.

With eight swappable emoji keys, it connects to up to three devices at once and is supported by Logitech Software.

It comes in three colours – DayDream, Blast and Heartbreaker – and goes for $129 at JB Hi-Fi.

The MX Mini Keys is smoother and nicer to type on than most keypads around these days, with a velvety feel.

It also connects easily to Bluetooth, and has the emoji keys, as well as a key that will let you mute and unmute when on video calls.

Rolling out in pale grey, dark grey (graphite) and pink (rose), it goes for $169.95.