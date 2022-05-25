Logitech Launch High Performance Mouse And Keyboard

Logitech have updated their MX mouse and keyboard range with the MX Master 3S mouse and MX Mechanical keyboard, with the new models boasting several upgrades in terms of ergonomics and performance.

The MX Master 3S is largely the same as its predecessor in appearance but has a few improvements within. Logitech have fitted their new mouse with an 8,000 DPI sensor that the company claim will work on any surface, including glass. However, the low 125Hz polling rate means it’s more for creatives rather than gamers.

The iconic MagSpeed Electromagnetic control wheel has also been upgraded, with 87% more precision, 90% more speed and a significant drop in volume. Logitech say that it is quick enough to scroll 1,000 lines per second and is precise enough to stop on a single pixel, all without making a sound.

Silence seems to be the theme of the MX Master 3S, hence the added S. Logitech have made implemented the new mouse with Quiet Clicks, offering 90% less click noise over the predecessor with soft tactile feedback.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are the latest keyboards to join Logitech’s MX keyboard lineup, making use of mechanical switches for added tactile response. The company have adopted Kailh’s Choc V2 switches, which have greater reliability and better haptic feedback. However, unlike their new mouse, the MX Mechanical keyboards are louder as a result. Users are able to choose between Tactile Quiet, Linear and Clicky switches, all of which can be heard on their website.

Both keyboards are wireless and offer up to 15 days of battery life with backlighting enabled, and a massive 10 months when disabled. Backlighting turns on automatically when your hands are close by but can be disabled all together.

The entire new MX range is able to remember 3 devices at once via Bluetooth pairing and are able to switch between them at a single button press.

The MX Master 3S mouse costs $169.95 AUD, and will replace the existing MX Master 3, while the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini will cost $169.99 and $149.99 respectively and will be sold alongside the current MX Keys range.