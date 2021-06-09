Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case

News, Logitech, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Logitech has released a new Combo Touch case for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, featuring what it says is its largest trackpad yet.

The case, featuring a detachable backlit keyboard with click-anywhere trackpad, connects to iPads via Smart Connector. It supports typing, viewing, sketching, and reading use modes, and has an integrated kickstand with a 50-degree range as well as an open side for attaching the second-generation Apple Pencil.

01a Combo Touch Oxford Gray Sunflower iPad Pro 11in HERO 1024x1024 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case

According to Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, the new case builds on last year’s products which also featured integrated trackpads.

“We’ve made this experience even better with Combo Touch by adding the largest trackpad we’ve ever created for a keyboard case that allows users to click-anywhere on the surface providing more space to work, and a thinner case that looks great but is still protective for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation),” said Hermann.

The new Combo Touch case is available for 11-inch iPad Pro models now for $299.95 at Apple.com, Logitech.com, and JB Hi-Fi, and will launch for 12.9-inch models soon at RRP $349.95.

Banner Shyla 728x90 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
audiopro 728x90 2 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
LB 728x90 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
%name Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
HAR0532 SHCHnews BT 728x90 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Stormaudio package 728x90 1 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Previous Post

Sony's New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match

Aldi Furnishes Your Home Office This Weekend

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Logitech Unveils MX Master 3 Mouse & MX Keys For Mac Creatives
in 'Home Office'
IKEA To Sell Custom Gaming Gear, Space-Saving “Robotic Furniture”
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Speck Goes Eco-Friendly
in 'Smartphones'