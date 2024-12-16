Logitech Moves Into Refurbished Products Market

Logitech is moving into the refurbished devices market spanning a full range of products including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, Logitech G gaming gear and Bluetooth speakers, the move comes as brands look for ways to dispose of retailer returns, which in many cases are goods that are not faulty but have been used.

At this stage it is not known when the accessory Company, who are a major supplier to CE retailers in Australia is going to launch the service locally.

Currently the service is being rolled out in Europe and the USA with the Company claiming that secondhand shopping is set to grow worldwide with the refurbished product now available via the Companies own online stores and via the Companies eBay store.

Australians are able to buy from these stores.

The Company claims that Logitech and Logitech G refurbished products undergo rigorous testing and quality checks, ensuring they meet high standards of performance and reliability.

All refurbished products include the required accessories and manuals provided with new products, all of the secondhand products are fully restored and ready to deliver as new claims Logitech management with a full warranty from the date of purchase included.

Many Logitech refurbished products originate from open-box returns from retailers, or have been previously owned, but restored to a like-new condition.

Before returning a product to the marketplace, it is inspected by a third party and meets approved criteria.

ChannelNews has been told that several businesses are looking at the Logitech models after becoming “fed up” with the elevated level of returns retailers are passing them back to suppliers, with the bulk of the returned products proving to not be faulty.

Last week we revealed how scooter suppliers were getting out of the market because of the high return rates from retailers, with consumers accused of “abusing products” and then returning them claiming they are faulty.

Logitech claims that refurbished products are proving increasingly popular, with consumers looking for alternatives to buying new products.

The reason given for the move was that secondhand shopping is expected to grow, with younger shoppers enthusiastic about buying across various categories, including electronics.

According to a recent Conference Board study, the initial appeal of buying a product for a lower cost is immediately rewarding, but it is the thrill of “thrifting” for unique items that has become a purchase driver and a smart, trendy option. Savvy shoppers are giving refurbished devices a second chance at an increasing rate, claims Logitech.

In Australia this is being noticed with the growth in demand for refurbished smartphones.

“Consumers can be key partners in the transition toward a waste-free circular economy of the future,” said Sacni Leon, Head of DTX Operations, Returns & Asset Recovery at Logitech.

“Our refurbished program offers a ‘like-new’ alternative for an affordable price. As part of our commitment to reduce waste and extend the life of products, Logitech’s Certified Refurbished program supports our community’s increased interest in finding that sweet spot of saving money and reducing waste.”

“Consumers are increasingly choosing refurbished products to get the technology they love for less while helping reduce harmful e-waste going to landfill. As part of the continued growth of our Refurbished program, we are very excited about the launch of the official Logitech branded store.” – Kumaran Adithyan, General Manager, Global Electronics and Home, eBay.

In 2024, the computer peripherals producer Logitech reported sales revenues of 4.29 billion U.S. dollars, of which 1.23 billion U.S. dollars was generated by its gaming segment. A further 821.44 million U.S. dollars in revenue was made from keyboard and keyboard-and-mouse combination (combo) sales.