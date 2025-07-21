Logitech MX Master 3S Review: The Productivity Powerhouse Refined

The Logitech MX Master 3S represents the latest evolution of the iconic productivity mouse series.

At $169.95, it promises to enhance workflow efficiency while addressing the noise complaints of its predecessor.

But does this premium mouse justify its hefty price tag?

The MX Master 3S maintains the distinctive sculpted design that has made the series famous.

Measuring 124.9mm x 84.3mm x 51mm and weighing 141g, it’s a substantial mouse designed for medium to large hands.

The ergonomic shape naturally supports your palm with a unique tilt angle that promotes a comfortable, neutral arm position during extended use.

Build quality is exceptional, featuring textured surfaces for confident grip and recycled plastics (27% in Graphite, 22% in Pale Grey).

The thumb rest houses both the horizontal scroll wheel and gesture button, perfectly positioned for intuitive access without hand repositioning.

The headline feature is Quiet Clicks technology, reducing click noise by 90% while maintaining tactile feedback.

This seemingly minor upgrade is transformative for shared spaces, video calls, and late-night work sessions.

The clicks remain crisp and responsive but are now nearly silent, a genuine game-changer for noise-sensitive environments.

The 8,000 DPI Darkfield laser sensor tracks flawlessly on virtually any surface, including glass.

With adjustable DPI from 200-8000 in 50 DPI increments, it provides exceptional flexibility for different monitor configurations.

The tracking remains smooth and predictable whether on a desk, glass table, or even fabric surfaces.

The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel automatically switches between precise ratcheted mode and free-spinning mode, capable of scrolling 1,000 lines per second.

The machined steel construction provides a premium feel and satisfying weight. Like the clicks, scroll wheel operation is nearly silent.

Logi Options+ software unlocks the mouse’s full potential.

You can customise all seven buttons, create app-specific profiles, adjust tracking sensitivity, and set up automated workflows.

The software includes optimised profiles for Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office, and other popular applications.

Flow functionality enables seamless control of up to three computers, even allowing file transfers between devices.

Battery performance is outstanding with up to 70 days per charge.

The quick-charge feature provides three hours of use from just one minute of charging via USB-C.

The mouse connects via Bluetooth Low Energy or the included Logi Bolt receiver, with the front-mounted charging port allowing use while charging.

At $169.95, the MX Master 3S costs significantly more than competitors like the Apple Magic Mouse ($79-99) or even the standard MX Master 3 ($99).

The premium primarily pays for quiet operation and the improved sensor.

For professionals who value silence and spend long hours at their computers, the investment makes sense.

However, casual users might find that the standard MX Master 3 offers better value.

Pros:

Exceptionally quiet clicks and scrolling (90% noise reduction)

Outstanding battery life (70 days) with quick charging

Excellent ergonomics for medium to large hands

Cons:

High price ($169.95)

No left-handed version available

Significant learning curve for all features

Verdict

The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best productivity mouse available today.

While expensive, it delivers unmatched comfort, precision, and now near-silent operation.

It’s ideal for professionals in shared workspaces, creative professionals needing precision, and anyone using multiple devices or large monitors.

However, budget-conscious users should consider the standard MX Master 3, while those with small hands or gaming needs should look elsewhere.

The quiet clicks alone may not justify upgrading from an MX Master 3, but for new buyers seeking the ultimate productivity mouse, the 3S sets the standard.

Rating: 9/10