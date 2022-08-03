Logitech Partners With Tencent For Cloud Gaming Device

Logitech G and Tencent Games both have their eyes on the future of the gaming industry, which looks to be moving in the way of cloud gaming. In response to this trend, the two companies have partnered to develop a handheld cloud gaming device.

Combining Logitech hardware with Tencent software, the new device will support several cloud gaming services, with the big names – Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW – allowing users to play AAA titles, according to a Logitech blog post.

The device is currently being referred to the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, and images found in a patent filing by Tencent show off a potential design, however very little has been revealed otherwise.

This will not be the first console capable of streaming, with Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony all dipping their toes into the pool. The technology is likely to be the future of gaming, following in the footsteps of Netflix and movie streaming services, and as more smart televisions begin adopting cloud gaming services, removing the need for consoles at home.

As a result, it makes sense for the new device to be a mobile one, taking on the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, with a focus on a technology that is thought to be the future.

We're thrilled to announce an official partnership with @TencentGames to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will support multiple cloud gaming services. Be the first to learn more by registering for developments updates: https://t.co/tfAmQMTKCD pic.twitter.com/dNfmuKIz3w — Logitech G (@LogitechG) August 2, 2022

Tencent, who is now the biggest gaming company in the world, has their own Tencent Cloud gaming service, making it the perfect choice for Logitech to partner with in develop the new handheld.

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Logitech G General Manager Ujesh Desai.

“As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Similarly, Tencent has recognized the history and infrastructure that Logitech boasts in the gaming and computing market.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said General Manager of Tencent Games’ Smart Solution Innovation Lab Daniel Wu.

“Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

The biggest threat to dedicated handheld devices like this however is mobile gaming, which now makes up 52% of the entire industry’s revenue (2021). Despite this, Logitech and Tencent’s early push for dedicated game streaming hardware is one that may just push them to the forefront of the console industry.