Logitech Releases Colourful New Wired Headset

Logitech has released a new lightweight wired gaming headset for under $130 AUD.

Part of Logitech’s Colour Collection, the G335 comes in three colours including a new Mint option. It features a slimmer design with adjustable suspension headband and soft fabric earpads, as well as a flip-to-mute boom mic, and connects via 3.5mm audio jack.

According to Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, the original Colour Collection was a big success with gamers.

“With the Logitech G335 gaming headset, we’re adding new colours like Mint, one of the most asked-for colours, while also reducing the weight to ensure a super comfortable experience,” he said.

The G335 will be compatible with existing headband straps and boom mic covers for additional customisation options; additionally, the G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse will also be made available in Mint to match.

The headset is available for preorder at JB Hi-Fi for $129.