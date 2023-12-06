Logitech Takes Gaming Headsets To A New level While Allowing For Multi Platform Switching

It’s expensive at $749 but the question is, does the all-new Logitech G Astro A50 X headphones have the technology to justify the price, on the surface it appears so.

The fifth generation of the acclaimed Astro A50 console gaming headset family this new offering is packed with new innovations for gamers including how it transmits audio and allows users to switch between consoles or PC gaming machines.

This hot new innovation enables one-click audio and video switching using HDMI 2.1 technology instead of Bluetooth with the content signal sent wirelessly via HDMI And USB cables to the A50 X headset from a source whether it’s 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR, with the ALLM standards preserved.

Via a simple press of a button Logitech’s PLAYSYNC technology kicks in making allowing users to switch between an Xbox, PS5 and gaming PCs.

The headset houses new PRO-G Graphene Driver technology for high-performance 24 bit and 32-bit audio.

The 24-bit Lightspeed Wireless technology delivers an audio experience as good as many premium headphones costing over $1,000 according to Logitech.

The microphone on the new A50 X is also broadcast quality with users able to tweak the EQ so that players can better identify audio objects and detect their location as they move fr4om one game scene to another.

It’s also the first headset to feature an integrated, high-resolution, 16-bit 48kHz LIGHTSPEED microphone.

The additional bandwidth results in true broadcast-quality sound.

Logitech has also introduced Graphene which is an innovative carbon material with high rigidity.

The end result is improved clarity, detail and spatial timing. The harmonic rigidity of the drivers reduces distortion while delivering improved listening right across the frequency range.

This open-back design normally found in top end premium headsets, has the advantage of being cooler on the ear while also allowing users to easily hear other activities around them.

The A50 X consists of a wireless headset and companion base station.

It appears at this stage that Logitech has taken gaming audio to a new level, while making multi-platform gaming easier.

Available in Black or White finishes the Logitech G Astro A50 X is already on sale at JB Hi Fi.

Tech Specs:

Video:

HDMI 2.1 ports 40 Gbps bandwidth.

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM): Yes.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR): Yes.

Audio:

2 x HDMI audio up to 24-bit /48kHz (console)

2 x USB audio up to 16-bit/48kHz (console)

1 x USB audio up to 24-bit/48 kHz (PC).

Drivers: 40mm PRO-G Graphene.

Frequency response: 20 – 20,000Hz.

Surround support: Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic Spatial Audio Compatible on XBOX, Windows 10/11.

3D Audio: With PS5.

Microphone:

Pick-up pattern: Omnidirectional.

Frequency response: 60 – 20,000Hz.

Sampling rate: up to 16-bit/48kHz.

Wireless Technology

LIGHTSPEED Wireless @ 24-bit/48kHz.

Range: Up to 12 meters via LIGHTSPEED.

Bluetooth support: Yes.

Headset

Weight: 363g.

Colours: Black and White.

Battery: rechargeable.

Playtime: 24-hours @ 78 db.

Charging: Base station dock or USB-C cable.

System Requirements

HDMI 2.1 cable is required for 4K 120Hz passthrough.

Logitech G HUB Software: Windows 10 and above, macOS 13 and above.

Logitech G mobile app: iOS 16 and above, Android 13 and above.