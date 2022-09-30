Logitech Unveils Apple Centric ‘Designed For Mac’ Range

Logitech has announced a new range of products designed specifically for use with Apple Mac devices.

The new “Designed for Mac” collection is made up of devices in it’s MX Master series, adapted for use with Mac devices, with the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac keyboard, the MX Master 3S for Mac mouse and Lift for Mac mouse.

The products in the Logitech lineup that have been revamped for use with Mac have been chosen for their distinct aesthetic design and comfortable ergonomic de

“We know that Apple users value a consistent design aesthetic for their entire setup — work or home — and that they need mice and keyboards that work across their ecosystems,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech.

“We’ve created a suite of stylish tools that elevates how you work by adding more functionality, customization and comfort. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, this collection was designed, developed and engineered to meet the diverse needs of Apple users.”

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is the first mechanical keyboard on the market that has been specifically designed for use with Mac. Featuring Tactile Quiet low-profile switches and smart backlighting, the new keyboard is an ideal work from home solution, with satisfying feedback at a low volume.

Up to three Apple devicecs across macOS, iPad OS and iOS can be connected wirelessly with Easy-Switch allowing for changing between devices, whilst it can be charged during use with a USB-C cable.

The MX Master 3S For Mac sports the same ergonomic design as the original, designed for ergonomic comfort and razor-sharp performance. DPI sits between 1,000 and 8,000 for ultra-rapid response and precision, whilst the iconic MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel can scroll through over 1,000 lines per second with satisfying smoothness.

Like the keyboard, it boasts Easy-Switch, and can be connected to three different devices at once.

Finally, the Lift for Mac has been designed for those with smaller hands looking for an ergonomic solution for long term use. The 57-degree angle sits your hand at a natural angle in a ‘handshake position’, taking pressure off the wrist, arm and upper body.

In addition to the Designed for Mac’s ergonomic and aesthetic design, the three new devices deliver on Logitech’s systainability approach, with the entire range featuring post0-consumer recycled plastic parts.

The range is also certified carbon neutral, thanks to the use of renewable energy where possible.

The New range is available this month from selected retailers. Available in Space Grey and Pale Grey, the MX Mechanical Mini For Mac and MX Master 3S For Mac are available for $229.95 and $169.95 respectively. The Lift for Mac is available for $129.95.