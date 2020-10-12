Logitech has launched its new high-performance mouse in Australia, billed as the perfect solution for performance, portability, and comfort.

The MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice are low-profile mice that can track on almost any surface, including glass. Its next-generation MagSpeed wheel can automatically shift between ratchet and “hyperfast” mode for added precision; additionally, it can connect wirelessly from up to 10 metres away, and runs for up to 70 days on a single charge. Its fast charging technology provides three hours of power in just one minute.

According to Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech, the mouse is designed for creators and developers.

“MX Anywhere 3, the latest addition to the premium MX family of products, is purpose-built for creating, making and doing at the speed of thought so you can master whatever you need.

“Designed to enhance your workflow anytime and anywhere you need to be productive, MX Anywhere 3 is comfortable and fits well for smaller hand sizes,” she said.

MX Anywhere 3 is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux, while the Mac version is optimised for macOS, is iPad compatible, and comes with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

The MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac will be available from mid-October for $129.95 AUD. Both mice are available in pale grey, with the non-Mac version adding dark grey and pink.