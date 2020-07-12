Logitech is expanding its popular Master Series with the Logitech MX Master 3 For Mac mouse and the Logitech MX Keys for Mac keyboard, which are both optimised for advanced Mac and Apple users.

Alongside these two new products, Logitech also announced the Logitech K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard, which has a layout specific for macOS, iOS and iPadOS.

“We want to empower creative Mac users to reach their full potential with our industry-leading mouse and keyboards that enhance every workspace,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, General Manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech.

“Our newest additions to the Master Series and multi-device Bluetooth keyboard line-up have been re-imagined for advanced content creators who need the best tools for their craft and value Apple aesthetics, alongside increased productivity and performance.”

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac features MagSpeed scrolling, an ergonomic shape, and an optimised thumb area with a large thumbwheel and buttons. The Darkfield 4000dpi sensor allows users to track the mouse on any surface, even glass. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 70 days and can be charged whilst in use.

The MX Keys for Mac has a low profile and true Mac layout, with keys shaped for your fingertips. It features backlighting and is equipped with USB-C to USB-C charging, allowing you to move from your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac (US$99.99), Logitech MX Keys for Mac ($99.99) and Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac ($39.99) will be available globally in August, though local pricing has not yet been confirmed.