Logitech Unveils New Edge G522 Gaming Headset

News by David Richards Share
Logitech’s gaming division has launched a new G522 Gaming Headset, which incorporates high-performance audio, a new level of comfort, and seamless connectivity.

The G522 builds on the success of the Logitech G733 headset, with what the gaming accessory Company is calling a headset with a new sophisticated silhouette, smooth curves, and advanced materials.

Logitech claims the headset is engineered for marathon gaming sessions, featuring upgraded ear cups with extra memory foam for better cushioning and cooling, along with a redesigned suspension band for improved breathability and durability.Logitech headphones Logitech Unveils New Edge G522 Gaming Headset

“The G522 was made for gamers who bring passion and personality to everything they do,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “Whether you’re climbing the ranks, streaming for an audience, or grinding through an all-night session, this headset delivers top-tier performance, features, and style.”

At the heart of the headset are synchronized PRO-G drivers, delivering Logitech G’s highest-fidelity audio alongside 48 kHz/24-bit digital signal processing, enabling crystal-clear precision in gameplay.

The headset’s 48 kHz/16-bit microphone, enhanced with BLUE VO!CE technology ensures clear communication in competitive matches, offering customizable filters and effects for professional-grade sound.

The G522 supports tri-mode connectivity, allowing seamless transitions between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C, ensuring compatibility across PC, console, and mobile gaming platforms. Users can personalize their experience via the G HUB software and Logitech G mobile app, adjusting audio settings, microphone preferences, and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting while saving up to three custom profiles directly to the headset.

Beyond performance, Logitech G continues its commitment to sustainability, integrating 27% post-consumer recycled plastic and low-carbon aluminum into the G522’s design, reducing environmental impact without compromising on quality.

The Logitech G522 Gaming Headset is available for preorder now in black and white at major consumer electronics retailers, with a suggested retail price of $299.95 AUD.

