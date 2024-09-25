Logitech’s MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Logitech’s new MX Creative Console is aimed at making life less complicated for creatives.

In the box are two pieces of hardware – a keypad with dynamic display keys “to access and trigger the most important actions”, and a dialpad that serves as a “smart analog navigation controller”. 

The gear is customisable, meaning you can input all your most common actions. 

Essentially, it’s about saving time and getting through commands with less Shift + Cntrl + Whatever.

“Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create,” says Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech. “The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow.”

“With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratising digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows.”

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 9.57.09 am Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Logitech MX Creative Console.

The MX Creative Console “enables deep integration” through tailored plugins for applications such as Adobe’s Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition and Illustrator.

Logitech says the console “enhances the ability to work with AI capabilities such as Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Adobe Premiere Pro’s Text-Based Editing”. 

Each console comes with a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership.

With the free Logi Options+ software, the console offers app integration across Windows and Mac, with customisable controls, plugins, profiles and icons available through the Logi Marketplace. 

Logitech plans to expand the device’s capabilities with new features and plugins.

MX Creative Console, available in pale grey and graphite, is available for pre-order and will start shipping on October 14. The RRP is $349.95.

Haier 728x90 1 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
728x90 Iconic Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
hitachi banner 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
728X90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Litheaudio 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Whatmough 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Middleton 728x90px Product Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
QUEEN 728x90 Logitechs MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts
Previous Post

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Benchmarks Leaked

Marshall's New Cans Help Billie Joe Block Out The Chaos

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Review: Acer Switch Alpha 12 Sits At The Top Of The Category
Nokia Slider A Can-Do Phone
PSB's New Earbuds With Audiodo Personal Sound Begin Shipping