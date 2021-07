The George R.R. Martin-created open-world RPG Elden Ring has been hotly anticipated by Game Of Thrones fanatics since it was first revealed at E3 in 2019.

Now we have an official release date: January 31, 2022.

The game is a collaboration between Dark Souls creator FromSoftware and Martin, and is influenced by historical battles and myths from around the world.

It will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.