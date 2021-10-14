Longer And Better HDMI 2.1 Cables Now Available

Cabling issues are now a thing of the past, with consumer electronics company LASER’s Gtek range of HDMI 2.1 Ultra Certified cables now coming in three and five metre lengths, a first in Australia.

“We know consumers and the industry alike have been waiting for the ability to deliver HDMI 2.1 Ultra Certified cables in longer lengths, given the sheer practicality of home installations and distance between technology such as their television and gaming console,” says Chris Lau, LASER’s managing director.

Not only is the additional length convenient, the cables still deliver the maximum 48Gbps bandwidth between devices, almost triple the bandwidth of non-HDMI 2.1 cables.

This means support for 4K@120Hz and 8K@60Hz video.

These cables also deliver higher refresh rates, enhanced ARC (eARC) as well as more bandwidth to carry uncompressed Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The result is faster response, clearer display, reduced lag and an enhanced audio experience.

They are also great for anyone using high refresh monitors for gaming, or for streaming devices or the latest Foxtel IQ box.

Backed with a lifetime guarantee, sort out your cable dilemmas now at JB Hi-Fi for $79 for the 3m or $99 for the 5m.

