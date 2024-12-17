Longer Range Tipped For Next Apple AirTag

Apple’s next iteration of the AirTag will be findable from a longer range, according to one tipster..

The tag will be “getting a new ultrawide-band chip on par with the one introduced in the iPhone 15”, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“That will considerably increase the range of the new AirTag, meaning it will be easier to find any items that you’ve attached it to,” he says. 

“Right now, the AirTag can be located with Precision Finding from about 10 to 30 metres away, depending on conditions. The new model should triple that by using the next-generation ultrawide-band chip.”

The 10 metres refers to indoors, and the 30 metres outdoors.

The new AirTag will have improved security features, Gurman predicts.

A single Apple AirTag sells for $49 in Australia. A pack of four is $165.

The tags can be personalised with Apple’s free engraving of emojis, initials and numbers.

Apple says AirTag is “designed to discourage unwanted tracking”.

“If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s travelling with you and send you an alert. After a while, if you still haven’t found it, the AirTag will start playing a sound to let you know it’s there.”

AirTag – which is 31.9mm in diameter and 8mm deep, and weighs 11 grams – is designed to last a year on a standard battery, and advises when the juice is low.

It is also water resistant.

