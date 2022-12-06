Rating 9 So at the end of the day, the JBL Tour Pro+ TWS are a damn hardworking set of buds.

Personally, I still prefer over-head cans, but for quick jaunts these totally do the job, if only for their heft in the bass department and their ability to let the higher end shine through. A solid bottom end courtesy of the JBL Pro Sound 6.8mm drivers.



Fast recharge when needed.



Wireless charging capability.



Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant. Can be too easy to turn ANC and Ambient Sound on and off by accidentally tapping right bud.



I always have problems with getting buds to fit properly, though the range of supplied earpieces did help out.



They work a tad better on more modern sounds than classics.

Sound-wise, ear buds are obviously the most convenient way to deliver tunes direct into your head. I’ve just never found a set that aren’t prone to popping out of my cranium at inopportune times. But that doesn’t mean I’m not stand-up impressed by JBL’s Tour Pro+ TWS set, which have a sonic depth that further heightens Harman’s rep for pushing the audio envelope in user-friendly and aurally active ways.

One of my favourite things about having the opportunity to test out products like this is the necessity of going through a wide range of tunes to see if there are any notable issues anywhere, and I’m happy to say I couldn’t find any significant low points here.

From gritty punk – where things often fall down, even if you’re not a fan – through old-school rock like Black Sabbath into harder metal like Slayer, where the bass drum kicks you like you’ve said bad words about them, they came up with the goods repeatedly, offering excellent separation, with a sense of vertical admirable in units of this size, as well as the obvious horizontal stereo division.

The 6.8mm dynamic driver size – powered by JBL Pro Sound – clearly has a pronounced impact here.

If you move towards hip-hop, you’re also well covered, with older styles through to more modern artists like Kid Laroi or Run The Jewels all pushing air admirably.

Moving further, acoustic instruments also play through gracefully alongside more subtle vocals. I even sat through a bunch of Taylor Swift to make sure things were on the up, and found out there’s a bunch of nuances in her music I’d never given her much credit for in the past.

The real test I always find with sound products, though, is the way they handle jazz or soul, and again the Tour Pro+ TWS held up to their part of the bargain, though to be honest they didn’t reveal anything new there besides delivering a very warm response with the bass guitars.

When it comes to the tech side of things, you’ve got either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa on board to make your journey easier.

Wireless charging is also an obvious bonus here, as is their very efficient adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, but the premium sound quality is what keeps me interested – even if I did mostly stick to using them on the couch, though coming with a variety of ear-piece sizes helped out.

The adaptive noise cancelling tech relies on both internal and external microphones to cut back on distractions, while at the same time ensuring any user gets the best possible audio quality depending on the environment you’re in at the time, while the Smart Ambient really lets you remain alert to what’s going on around you by easily tapping on the right-hand side or accessing the JBL app, and lets you adjust your EQ, which is handy if you don’t want to get knocked down by a car or miss your stop on the train because you’re entranced by, say, the rich tone of Adele’s vocals.

If you really do want to lose yourself in tunes, it’s good that there’s up to 32 hours of playback in a pinch, with three power-ups in the case. Plus, if you do charge down, you can juice back for an hour of playtime in just minutes – which is great if you’re nearing the end of an epic podcast.

The earpieces weigh in at a lightweight 7.5g each, while the charge case is a decent 56.8g, so you’ll casually notice if you’ve got it in your pocket.

If you’re charging via the USB-C cord, you’ll be in for two hours from empty, and four hours wirelessly. General music playtime with Bluetooth – version 5.0 – on and ANC off is eight hours, though switch the ANC on and that will drop you to six hours.

As for frequency response, you’re between 20 Hz and 20 KHz, with an impedance of 16 ohm and sensitivity of 100dB.