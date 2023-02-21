Lyngdorf Maintain Star Reputation With Cue-100

Respected Danish company Lyngdorf Audio are renowned for their advanced multichannel processors, high-end digital amplifiers, pristine loudspeakers and RoomPerfect calibration/speaker setup platform. Now they’re building on their enviable reputation with the stylish and innovative new standmount Cue-100, merging modern Danish design with the latest Purifi speaker technology.

Made at the company’s headquarters in Skive, Denmark, the Cue-100 is a high-end two-way unit, optimised for use with Lyngdorf digital amps, but will also make high-end amps from other manufacturers come alive.

The company incorporate Purifi aluminium speaker drivers in the uniquely presented cabinet, finished in satin-white or satin-black, with solid oak elements. You then have the choice of five fabric covers by Gabriel of Denmark – Grey, Black, Petrol Blue, Dusty Green, and Red – making this a treat for lovers of style as well as sound.

Purifi raise the bar for speaker tech by creating ultra-low-distortion woofers that deliver high-grade sound purity through innovative tech, such as Neutral Surround Geometry that sees the ring shape involving alternating mountain ridges.

Also on board, Lyngdorf’s Air Motion Transformer tweeter construction extends this optimum sound delivery to the highest frequencies for outstanding quality and detailed resolution.

With 250W to call upon, the Cue-100 isn’t lacking in power, with an 18cm aluminum cone for a mid-range woofer with a 39mm 4-layer copper-clad aluminum voice coil on fiberglass former, and die-cast vented basket.

The two 18cm passive radiators have aluminum cone, neutral surround geometry and die-cast vented basket, and all of this is enclosed in oak.

As for frequency response, you’ve got 35 – 22,000 Hz (-3dB), with a nominal impedance of four ohms, sensitivity of 83 dB 2.83 v/ 1 m, and a crossover frequency of 2300 Hz.

Your connections are gold-plated speaker binding posts, and it all weighs in at 13.8kg without the oak stand, and 16.2kg with.

“With the Cue-100, Lyngdorf Audio wants to make a statement when it comes to sound performance, “ says Anker Halden, CCO. “Since the start of the company 16 years ago, we have never created a loudspeaker in this league.”

Available at authorised Steinway Lyngdorf retailers from March 2023, the Cue-100 will sit at around $30,650.