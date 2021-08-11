Mac Mini Leak Reveals Apple’s M1 Plans

Apple is currently planning an upgrade of the M1X Mac Mini, to be unleash late this year, or early next, and now the schematics have leaked, and with them, a number of tech specs.

In case the subtle watermarking didn’t make it apparent, the below schematics were uncovered by LeaksApplePro.

Screen Shot 2021 08 11 at 9.42.19 am Mac Mini Leak Reveals Apples M1 Plans

The schematics match earlier leaks from Jon Prosser, who revealed the next Mac Mini will be even more mini, with a streamlined body, and more ports, including a two USB-A ports, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an Ethernet jack, a HDMI port, and a magnetic charging port.

This (if true) will mark the first substantial overhaul the Mac Mini has had, and the first decent upgrade since 2018.

The machine will use Apple’s new chip M1X SoC, which is rumoured to boast 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores.

 

