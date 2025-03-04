MacBook Air M4 Incoming?

Latest News by Joe Gallop
X

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased the launch of a new Air-branded device, fueling speculation about what could be next for the tech giant.

In a cryptic post on X, Cook shared a short video with the text, “There’s something in the air,” accompanied by a caption that simply says, “This week.”

The leading contender for the big reveal is an updated MacBook Air, likely featuring Apple’s next-generation M4 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to launch new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models this month, following the typical refresh cycle seen with the M3 MacBook Air, which was released around this time last year.

But Apple’s Air lineup of course extends beyond just MacBooks and other possibilities are in play. Reports suggest that Apple is winding down iPad Air inventory, indicating a new iPad Air refresh could also be on the horizon – potentially alongside an updated Magic Keyboard.

There has also been chatter about a possible iPhone Air model, though such a device would be an unexpected addition and is more likely part of a longer-term strategy rather than an imminent launch.

With Apple products typically landing in Australian stores soon after their global debut, local retailers and Apple fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on whatever is unveiled this week. If the MacBook Air M4 does arrive, it could mark a significant performance leap for Apple’s ultraportable laptop, making it an attractive option for students, professionals and content creators.

Apple’s official announcement is expected within the next few days.

