MacOS Monterey On The Way

Apple’s newest Macs will soon get a new operating system to match, with the announcement of macOS Monterey at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The successor to last year’s Big Sur release, Monterey adds a number of updates to the platform, including a refreshed Safari; the addition of the Shortcuts feature found on iPhone and iPad; new Notes features; the new Focus functionality from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15; the addition of AirPlay compatibility; and expanded FaceTime features.

Additionally, Universal Control is coming to macOS Monterey, allowing users to use a single keyboard and mouse between their Mac and iPad devices, as well as drag and drop content back and forth.

According to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, macOS Monterey adds a suite of new connectivity and productivity features to the platform.

“We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari’s new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac,” he said.

Monterey will be available to all iMac models from late 2015 and later; iMac Pro from 2017 and later; MacBook Air and Pro from early 2015 and later; MacBook from early 2016 and later; Mac Pro from late 2013 and later; and Mac Mini from late 2014 and later. A public beta will launch next month.

