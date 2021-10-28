Magnetic DJI Action Cam Is Here To Kill GoPro

Better known for their drones, DJI’s new magnetic-attach technology is an innovation some observers claim could hurt GoPro, whose camera systems are now seen as “dated”.

In Australia, the Chinese drone manufacturer has extensive retail relationships across both action sports and photographic retailers, as well as mass retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman

The introduction of a cutting-edge product such as their Action 2 camera systems allows retailers to deliver an extensive range of new accessories and camera system based on the flexibility of the new magnetic action camera system.

We have been playing with this system for two weeks and you have to question why no-one other than DJI have worked out that magnets deliver not only a new approach to using an action camera, but the significant benefits for a user, such as quick battery swap.

Weighing 56 grams, the DJI Action 2 Camera can record for 50 minutes. It has 32GB of internal storage, (there is also an additional SD card slot) and a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen which is highly sensitive and works instantly.

Various bases can be interchanged and attached magnetically.

By adding a hot swap Action 2 battery module, recording can be extended to 180 minutes, which is significantly better than a GoPro, whose design hasn’t changed much since the first iteration.

One feature I really liked is that you can attach the Ultra High-Definition camera to clothing or a lanyard around your neck using the new magnetic system. This allows batteries to be easily snapped on and off because of the unique modular design.

I snow ski, and this a way superior system for capturing snow sports activities.

Whether you have the camera mounted on a ski or magnetically attached to your clothing, it’s extremely easy to add extra battery power, while also capturing high-quality 4K video.

As for the camera, the image capture is as good as the cameras attached to some of the more expensive DJI Drones.

The 4K sensor 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor records up to 4K/120fps video with a super-wide 155° field of view.

The camera also comes with an extensive range of accessories for underwater and action shooting.

It’s even being pitched for movie-making because of its unique magnetic mount and wear capability.

DJI has also improved the audio recording capability, which is very average with GoPro cameras.

New DJI Matrix Stereo technology is packed into the device, with audio being picked up from four mics built into the DJI camera.

I’ve been playing with the camera for a couple of weeks and one feature that is very neat is the magnetic snap-on interchangeable lenses.

DJI drones and their built-in action cameras have become extremely popular with both amateur and professional users, and being able to instantly add a new camera dimension is a big plus.

The main DJI Action 2 Front Touchscreen Module is protected with Gorilla Glass so all you have to do is simply click on a battery.

Equally impressive are the well-thought-out accessories and attachments that allow the DJI Action 2 to be used in a multitude of scenarios.

A Magnetic ball-joint adapter allows you to mount the camera to different surfaces, like a car or windshield, to record footage, or you can stick it on the front of a jet ski or bicycle.

A magnetic headband accessory allows users to shoot videos in unique situations, such as from a bike or ski helmet.

There’s also a host of other capabilities built into this, such as pre-programmed movements and modes, including:

• Slow Motion: Record video in slow motion (4x in 4K/120fps and 8x in 1080p/240fps) to capture transient moments with permanence.

• Hyperlapse and Timelapse: Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you.

During a Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options.

• Quick Clip: Set the device to take short 10, 15, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media.

• Livestream: Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps.

• UVC: Utilize DJI Action 2 as a USB video device class (UVC) for your computer and capture high-quality video for conference calls on Zoom and live broadcasts on Twitch.

• Snapshot: allows users to turn the camera on and instantly begin recording in seconds by pressing and holding the power

button.

The Action 2 can also be fitted to a floating handle. A hollow design helps keep the camera floating so you can film in water without fear of losing the camera.

An anti-slip grip makes it easy to hold, and the handle can be attached to a tripod or the DJI Action 2 Waterproof Case.

A full review of this product will appear shortly.