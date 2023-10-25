Marantz Introduces New Integrated Amplifier & CD Player

Marantz have chosen to add to its premium range and introduced a new amplifier to go with the CD 50n Network CD player. The Marantz Model 50 Integrated Amplifier looks and feels similar to the Marantz Model 40n Network Integrated Stereo Amplifier, however, doesn’t come with any of its streaming capabilities or a DAC.

It seems an interesting idea to separate everything once again in order for two purchases. Some would be wondering why not just purchase something like the Marantz Model 40n and have everything in one component?

See below the features of the Model 50 Integrated Amplifier:

Analog Only Circuitry: The Model 50 has no digital audio circuitry (meaning no DAC). From input to output, it simplifies use and reduces audible interference.

70W per channel & current feedback Class A/B amplification. Connectivity: There’s a full range of analog connections for sources and preamp outputs for a Subwoofer and connection to an additional external amp.

Musical Phono EQ: MM Phono Stage

See below the specifications of the Model 50 Integrated Amplifier:

Number of Channels: 2

Aluminium extrusion heat sink Audio Inputs: (6 Pairs) Phono (RCA + Gnd) RCA (CD, Tuner, Line 1, Line 2, Recorder)

Yes – A/B / A+B Speaker Terminals: Marantz SPKT-1+ (Dense brass with thick nickel plating)

Yes General EQ Settings: Balance, Bass, Treble

Marantz Musical Frequency Response: 5Hz – 100kHz

Included Dimensions: 442 × 431 × 130mm (17.4 x 16.97 x 5.1 inches)

The Marantz Model 50 Integrated Amplifier availability and pricing for Australia is still to be announced.

It can also be used with any source, but was designed to be paired with the new Marantz CD 50n Network CD player. This provides all access needed to digital sources, and can transfer audio in analog via the DAC, to the Model 50 amplifier.

Both of these feature an easy to read status display, and for extra convenience, either remote control can operate both.

Vinyl reappearing hasn’t been to kind to the CD category, however sales of CDs grew during the pandemic. Many audiophiles have large collections, but even they’re jumping on hi-res digital streaming.

But even with this, Marantz has announced the CD 50n Network CD player priced at $1,800 USD. Australian pricing and availability is still to come.

CD playback takes centre stage, however, the Marantz CD 50n provides additional connectivity and distribution options for music listening flexibility.

Individuals can listen through headphones, and/or stream music throughout the house via a home network through the HEOS platform.

Before connecting to loudspeakers, the CD player needs to be paired with an amplifier or receiver.

See below the features of the Marantz CD 50n Network CD player:

DAC: 32bit ESS Sabre DAC

Custom Marantz Musical Digital Filters Hi-Res Audio: Hi-Res support via USB up to PCM 384kHz/32bit & DSD 256 (Input dependent)

Provides direct access to TV audio. After accessing the TV audio signal via HDMI-ARC, the device passes it through the headphone, digital, or analog audio outputs. Digital Pre-Amp for flexible volume control: The user can control source volume levels before they are passed through an external amplifier/receiver to match with other sources connected to those external amplifiers/receivers.

Spotify, AirPlay 2, TIDAL, Internet Radio, and more. HEOS Multiroom Audio: Provides seamless music playback and allows users to stream music wirelessly from online services. HEOS also allows the device to be integrated with compatible wireless speakers and components in a wireless home audio setup. Controllable via the HEOS app for Android and iOS.

See below the specifications of the Marantz CD 50n Network CD player:

CD Playback Support: CD, CD-R/RW, WMA, MP3

CD, CD-R/RW, WMA, MP3 Wired Inputs: 1x USB (for DAC), Digital Coaxial, 1x Digital Optical, 1x HDMI-ARC

: Included Wired Outputs : 1x Digital Optical, 1x Digital Coaxial, RCA Analog (fixed), RCA Analog (variable), Headphone out

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Control Options: IR Remote (provided), App Control, Voice (works with Alexa, mic built-in)

3 kg (22lbs / 11oz) Finishes: Black / Silver Gold

As stated above, the Marantz CD 50n Networked CD Player is priced at $1,800 USD, with Australian pricing and availability still to come.