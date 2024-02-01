Marantz Unveils New Cinema 30 AV Receiver

Marantz have revealed its new Cinema 30 AVR, built around a symmetrical, monolithic amplifier, claimed to be the “most advanced amplifier layout available in the AVR category.”

The channel is mounted on a separate PCB “delivering remarkably clean and instantaneous low-distortion power.”

11 channels are onboard ensuring output support for a wide range of speaker configurations. The device features 13.4-channel onboard processing as well, with a selectable pre-amp mode for external power amplification.

Digital and analogue signals pass through the HDAM SA-2 pre-amplifier, providing the “characteristic warmth and musicality” expected.

It combines a SHARC dual DSP chipset with 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC with dedicated jitter reduction, for the decoding and processing of audio from hi-res stereo to immersive.

There’s also support for Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X Pro, and Auro 3D. Additionally, there’s also Audyssey MultEQ XT32 as well as Dirac Live calibration. The latter is an optional addition.

If chosen, the Dirac Live Bass Control allows for “fully optimised low frequency integration” with up to four independent subwoofers.

There are a range of connectivity options including seven HDMI inputs supporting 8K video, and multiple analogue and digital inputs. Included are also two coaxial and two optical inputs.

HEOS integration assists with multi-room streaming, and wireless streaming via Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

Alexa, Google, and HomePod are all compatible as well.

The Marantz Cinema 30 AVR comes in silver and black and is currently available from the Marantz website for £3900 / U$4500 / €4,500. For Australia, it’s currently available for preorder from Audio Junction for A$7,900. ETA is mid to late March 2024.